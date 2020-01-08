Donald Trump Justifies Qassem Soleimani’s Killing, Calls Him A 'monster'

In a shocking development, US President Donald Trump made a clear statement about the slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and said that he was a “monster”. This comes after a slew of threats and warnings have been exchanged between American and Iranian leaders. These developments follow the killing of the Iranian general and two strikes in Baghdad’s Green Zone near US embassy.

Donald Trump on Qassem Soleimani

US President Donald Trump while justifying Soleimani's killing said, “He killed an American, now two people are dead from the same attack and some people very badly wounded. That was one of his smaller endeavours, you look at his past. In the past, he has been called a monster and Soleimani was a monster. And he's no longer a monster. He's dead. That is a good thing for a lot of countries. Also, he was planning a very big and very bad attack for us and other people and we stopped him. I don’t think many people can complain about it. I don’t even hear too many people other than politicians who are trying to win the presidency. Those are the ones who are complaining, but I don’t hear anybody else complaining.”

Pompeo’s and Trump’s contradictory statements

As the American president Donald Trump had warned of targeting 52 Iranian sites on Sunday, the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stated that they have a "great respect" for Persian history and its symbols.

However, Pompeo further slammed the former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini's regime and stated that his "corrupt regime should listen to the people of Iran".

Pompeo's comment comes amid a heated war of words on social media following the US airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

The United States was founded on tolerance. We have great respect for Persian history and its symbols, like Persepolis, Naqsh-e Jahan Square, and the Tomb of Cyrus. @khamenei_ir’s corrupt regime should listen to the people of #Iran. They want their culture and their country back. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 7, 2020

Pompeo later took to Twitter again and showcased that the US has garnered support from UAE as well. He informed via his social media that he had spoken to the Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He further appreciated the UAE's partnership and recognition.

Discussed last week's events in a call with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan today. I stressed that the U.S. does not seek war and is committed to de-escalation. We appreciate the #UAE's partnership and recognition of the serious threat posed by the Iranian regime. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 7, 2020

