Mike Pompeo Slams China's 'virulent Strain Of Communism', Decries 'peaceful Rise' Theory

US Secretary of State Pompeo, in his speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on July 23, accused China of tricking the US and the western world with its theory of ‘Peaceful Rise’.

Pompeo levelled several allegations against China, from aggression in the international arena to human rights abuses at home, and mentioned that US President Donald Trump has finally said ‘enough’.

.@SecPompeo: Perhaps we were naïve about China's virulent strain of Communism, or hoodwinked by Beijing's talk of a "peaceful rise." Whatever the reason, China is increasingly authoritarian at home, aggressive in its hostility to freedom abroad. President Trump has said: enough. pic.twitter.com/qmzJOcsWvv — Department of State (@StateDept) July 24, 2020

Read: China Fears Being Cut Off From US Dollar Payments System With Annual Loss Of $300 BN

Western world hoodwinked by China: Pompeo

Mike Pompeo, in his speech, credited former US President Richard Nixon for being the first to realise China's role in modern world order, long before the country acquired the status of 'Asian giant'. He then quoted Nixon stating that China must eventually be embraced by the Family of Nations and therefore, the US must strive to bring about positive change in China.

The US Secretary of State went on to add that since the start of US-China relationship, they had hoped that as the Asian country became prosperous, it would open up and become less of a threat abroad. Pompeo said that the hope is now no more, and China failed to follow the path of change Nixon had hoped.

Read: China Gives 'necessary Response', Orders Shutdown Of US Consulate In Chengd

Pompeo, in his continued onslaught, accused China of betraying the United States and other countless free nations whose policies helped revive China’s failing economy in the past. He further accuses China of exploiting US freedom and sending propaganda into US press conferences, research institutes and etc.

Pompeo added that the special economic freedom granted to China time and time again have been repeatedly met with Chinese silence over its countless human rights abuses.

In the end, Pompeo declares that China has continued to grow increasingly authoritarian at home and has repeatedly raised tensions in the international community but President Trump had decided to say ‘enough’.

(Image Credit AP)

Read: China's Communist Party Member Wants Americans To Reelect Trump Amid Rising Tensions

Read: Ukraine Says Too Soon To Blame Human Error For Downing Of Passenger Plane In Iran