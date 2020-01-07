Mike Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won't Run For The Senate This Year

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo has informed the Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he does not plan to run for the Senate this year, an international media reported. With Pompeo not competing in the Senate elections, Republican leaders fear of losing the open seat in Kansas. Senate elections in Kansas are scheduled to take place in November this year.

Filing deadline is due in June

Although the filing deadline for Pompeo to run for the open seat is due in June, the Secretary of State has told McConnell to not wait for him adding that the National Republican Senatorial Committee should assume that he is not runnnig, reported international media, citing a source close to McConnell. The conversation which took place at McConnell’s Capitol office touched upon the events of the last few days including the killing of Irani leader Qassem Soleimani by US forces, media reported citing an aide to the senator. Pompeo who has been one of the top defenders of Trump’s government recently said that the US military may strike more Iranian leaders if the Islamic Republic retaliates for the Trump administration's killing of Tehran's most powerful general last week.

In the absence of Pompeo, the Republicans fear of not having a hold in the midwestern part of the country. The party members fear that other candidate, Kris Kobach, who ran unsuccessfully for Governor in 2018, could imperil his hold in Kansas. Kobach is popular amongst the hard-right primary voters but is disliked by the moderate and independent voters in Kansas.

Pompeo has also claimed that Iran was behind the attacks on the US embassy in Iraq. Pompeo stated that an Iranian-owned organisation Kata’ib Hizballah has been pressuring the Iraqi forces to stop protecting the places where Americans have been working in Iraq. Pompeo added that this is putting the lives of Iraqis at risk and they indeed burned an Iranian consulate to the ground.