US Sec. Of State Pompeo Blames Iranian Backed Groups For Iraq Green Zone, Airbase Attacks

The Secretary of the US State Department, Mike Pompeo launched a direct attack against Iran via his Twitter as he claimed that Iran was behind the attacks that took place in Iraq. Pompeo stated that an Iranian-owned organisation Kata’ib Hizballah has been pressuring the Iraqi forces to stop protecting the places where Americans have been working in Iraq. Pompeo added that this is putting the lives of Iraqis at risk and they "indeed burned an Iranian consulate to the ground".

Mike Pompeo targets Iran backed groups

Iranian-owned Kata’ib Hizballah thugs are telling Iraqi security forces to abandon their duty to protect @USEmbBaghdad and other locations where Americans work side by side with good Iraqi people. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 4, 2020

The Iranian regime telling Iraq’s government what to do puts Iraqi patriots' lives at risk. The Iraqi people want out from under the Iranian yoke; indeed, they recently burned an Iranian consulate to the ground. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 4, 2020

Read: Mourners in Iraq grieve for Soleimani, al-Muhandis

Attacks in Iraq

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked on Saturday as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops were stationed. This comes after the USA deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

Read: Soleimani, al-Muhandis coffins reach Karbala

After the attack on the Al-Balad base in the north of Baghdad, the sirens immediately started ringing at the American compound. This compound hosts both diplomats and troops. Media reports suggest that this base was hit by Katyusha rockets. International news agencies reported that two unguided rockets hit the premises of the compound. It is not clear whether any material damage has been inflicted.

Read: Baghdad: US Green zone, Al-Balad airbase endures rocket attack

Additionally, two mortar shots also hit the Green Zone in Baghdad. This is a heavily fortified quarter of the Iraqi capital. Reportedly, the rockets hit the vicinity of the US Embassy, which is now closed, and its personnel have been transferred to shelter. As per reports, Iranian backed militia groups may possibly behind this. Reports have also stated that multiple coordinated rocket attacks were made against known US populated areas in Iraq.

Read: US Embassy in Baghdad & Iraq's Balad airbase comes under rocket attack, LIVE Updates here