US Secretary Of State Pompeo Says US Has Israel's And Bahrain's Support Against Iran

The Secretary of US State Department, Mike Pompeo took to Twitter after his conversation with the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Crown Prince al-Khalifa where he garnered their support against "Iran’s malign influence and threats" in the Middle East. This comes after the Green Zone and Al-Balad airbase in Iraq was attacked on Saturday night. The USA has alleged that Iran has been behind these attacks on Iraq post their general Qasem Solemani was slain.

Mike Pompeo thanks Bahrain and Israel

Secretary of US State, Pompeo, in his Tweet, thanked the Bahrain Crown Prince for his partnership in protecting the American personnel deployed to Bahrain. He added that both countries agreed to counter Iran's threats in the region.

Bahraini Crown Prince al-Khalifa and I underscored the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region. I thanked him for his partnership in protecting American personnel and facilities in Bahrain. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 4, 2020

Pompeo also took to Twitter to hail Israeli PM and said that the US was grateful for Israel's steadfast support against terrorism. He added that the bond between the USA and Isreal is unbreakable.

.@IsraeliPM @Netanyahu and I just spoke and underscored the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region. I am always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 4, 2020

Attacks on the green zone in Iraq

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked, on Saturday as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops were stationed. This comes after the USA deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

Major Gaurav Arya on Israel's involvement

Talking about how Israel could be involved in the proxy wars between USA and Israel, (Retd.) Major Gaurav Arya said, "This retaliation will keep on taking place through proxies. I do not envision a scenario where US and Iran go head to head, in a case on conventional war."

Explaining his reasoning, Major Gaurav Arya, "This is because Iran will avoid war, irrespective of the rhetoric coming out of Tehran, this is because the Ayatollah regime does not want to seem weak in front of its people. Also, I feel this situation might end up targeting Israel as well.”

