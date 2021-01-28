'More Inclusive': US Army Changes Uniform Rules For Women To Allow Ponytails, Nail Polish

In “major revisions” to its regulations, the US Army on January 28 announced new uniform rules that will allow women to wear ponytails, nail polish and lipstick. According to a press release, the women in the US Army, who are breastfeeding or pumping, will also have the option to wear an undershirt. The new regulations will come into effect on February 25 and they will directly support the Army’s “diversity and inclusion efforts”.

In a statement, Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, who is Army deputy chief of staff for personnel, said, “We are continuously assessing our policies to identify areas for improvement, then implementing policies that demonstrate our commitment to ensuring all Soldiers feel as though they are valued members of the Army team”.

Brito added, “We know that actions speak louder than words when it comes to inclusivity and equity within our ranks, and we believe that the changes we announced today are one example of policies that put our people first”.

The #USArmy has revised Army Regulation 670-1, Wear and Appearance of Army Uniforms and Insignia.



The updates will be effective Feb. 25, 2021 and directly supports the Army’s diversity and inclusion efforts.



Learn more in this STAND-TO! ➡️ https://t.co/Y2VlaZgQHr#ArmyLife pic.twitter.com/4y9e7hBJ5a — U.S. Army (@USArmy) January 27, 2021

READ: 'We Will Stand With Friends': Joe Biden Warns China Over Expansionism In Asia

The recent changes are the result of a review launched last year under previous defence secretary Mark Esper. The new rule will allow for the “optional wear” of earrings, lipstick and nail colours for women and clear nail polish for men. There will also be no minimum hair length for female soldiers, who will now be allowed to wear multiple hairstyles at once. Further, the Army officials noted that its revised regulation on hairstyles will not contain potentially offensive language used to describe several hairstyles, which will be replaced with alternative verbiage.

Sgt. Maj. Mark Anthony Clark, of the Army's Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, said in a statement, "In an effort to stop hair damage and loss stemming from hairstyles like the bun, the Army approved healthier hairstyle options that are more inclusive of various natural styles”.

READ: US Secretary Of State Says It Would Take Some Time Before America Joins Iran Nuke Deal

US Air Force announces similar rules

Meanwhile, the latest changes come after the US Air Force announced that women will be allowed to wear their hair in long braids, ponytails and bangs. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden also signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor Donald Trump on transgender individuals serving in the US military. Biden’s order had immediately prohibited any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

Biden’s executive order read, “Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it's the right thing to do and is in our national interest”.

READ: Joe Biden Administration Suspends Sale Of F-35 Fighter Jets To UAE

READ: Drug That Cured Donald Trump's Coronavirus Effective On UK, South African Variants