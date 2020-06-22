Nancy Pelosi Starts New Fashion Trend As She Matches Masks To Her Outfits Amid COVID-19

Speaker of the US House of Representative, Nancy Pelosi has been making a fashion statement with her matching face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to an international media outlet, Chris Lewis, the owner of a small upscale clothing boutique in Alexandria, Virginia, said that he started making masks for fun, however, when Pelosi ordered for four to five make for herself, his business shot ‘like a rocket’.

Over the last several weeks, the Speaker of the House has been matching her masks to her outfits. From pink pantsuit with a pink mask to a black dress with a green palm-frond pattern, Pelosi’s chic face masks have now become a fashion trend. In her recent television appearances and photographs, Pelosi has been seen wearing masks with a ‘Donna Lewis’ label positioned on the outside. The small tag with the name of the shop in lowercase has been spotted by many.

Chris reportedly said that ever since Pelosi started wearing the mask in public he has been getting orders from all over. From Singapore, New Zealand, Australia to Europe, the fans of the Speaker of the house have emailed Chris or called him to order the mask. Chris informed that though he hasn’t kept an exact count, however, he estimated that he has sold approximately 6,000 make to date at $22 each.

What Pelosi wear has several tees gotten the attention of the international press. Chris said that she has a way about her. He reportedly also said that the American politician has frequently for several years even gotten her suits tailored from his brand. He further said that he is also making a bunch new ones for summer and Pelosi’s new batch will include yellow, pink and green tropical pattern. He also believes that the Speaker of the House likes anything with colour.

