Nancy Pelosi's Laptop Stolen During Capitol Riot, Sale To Russian Agencies Suspected: FBI

The FBI is looking for a Pennsylvania woman who was involved in the United States Capitol riots and has been accused of taking the laptop from the office of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As per the reports by AP, the woman, Riley June Williams, has been accused by one of her former romantic partners. The woman, however, has only been charged with illegally entering the Capitol; no charge of theft has been imposed on her thus far.

Matter under investigation

According to reports, the FBI said that they received a call from one of her alleged former partners. The FBI official said that friends of Williams showed him a video of her taking a laptop or hard drive from Pelosi’s office. He also alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service. However, the plan could not be fulfilled as she seems to have destroyed the device.

Read: Nancy Pelosi Pushes For Prosecution Of US Congress Members Involved In Capitol Hill Siege

As per the FBI, the matter is still under investigation. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill confirmed that her laptop was taken from a conference room. He said, “it was a laptop that was only used for presentations”. Williams’ mother told the ITV reporters that her daughter had shown a sudden interest in Trump politics. Her father told the local law enforcement that he and his daughter went to Washington on the day of the protest. However, they did not live together. The FBI officials believe that she has fled.

Earlier, the FBI had warned of planned armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. According to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to AP, the bulletin warned that the protests may go on till January 20. Also, as per the officials, some of the people are members of some extremist groups.

Read: Nancy Pelosi Asks Lawmakers To 'return To Washington This Week' To Impeach Trump

The bulletin said, "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January”. As per reports, one such bulletin was issued by the FBI before the US Capitol riots last week. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau said, "We’re keeping a look across the entire country to make sure that we’re monitoring, and that our Guards in every state are in close coordination with their local law enforcement agencies to provide any support requested."

Read: Nancy Pelosi And Mitch McConnell's Home Vandalised With Graffiti

Also Read: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Push Ahead Trump's Impeachment Even If Pence Disagrees

(Image Credits: AP)