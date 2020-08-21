NASA Releases Satellite Imagery Of 1200+ Mile Smoke Trail From California Wildfires

On August 20, NASA released the Terra satellite imagery of the plumes of smokes from the California Fires. In a press release, NASA shared an image that depicted the 1200+ Mile trail of smokes plaguing the California wildfires region that dispersed in the wind creating a blanket of haze. NASA wrote that its team captured the unique image using an application that could calculate almost 1,214 miles northeast to the southwest trail of the fire within the app.

“Fire is devastating, and the effects of smoke on humans can also be devastating. The smoke released by any type of fire forest, brush, crop, structure, tires, waste, or wood-burning is a mixture of particles and chemicals produced by incomplete burning of carbon-containing materials,” NASA wrote, describing the devastating scene. It added that the hazardous plumes consisted of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter, and toxic chemicals, including aldehydes, acid gases, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), benzene, toluene, styrene, metals, and dioxins, among others. Adding, that the wildfires depleted the availability of the oxygen in the environment as well as soared the temperature, NASA said individuals in the region were advised to avoid the exposure to the fires.

[NASA's Terra Images the 1200+ Mile Trail of Smoke From California Fires. Credit: NASA]

Individuals are advised to limit their physical exertion if exposure to high levels of smoke cannot be avoided. Individuals with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions (e.g., asthma), fetuses, infants, young children, and the elderly may be more vulnerable to the health effects of smoke exposure, NASA wrote in the press release, warning the population residing in the vicinity of wildfires.

Highlighting different toxic component’s constitution in the satellite image using pointers and different colours, NASA indicated on its worldwide view site, "Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD) (or Aerosol Optical Thickness) indicates the level at which particles in the air (aerosols) prevent light from traveling through the atmosphere.” Further, it explained that the aerosols scattered and absorbed incoming sunlight which dipped the visibility on the ground. “An AOD of less than 0.1 is “clean” (lightest yellow) - characteristic of clear blue sky, bright sun, and maximum visibility,” NASA elaborated, in context to the image.

Our @NASAEarth satellite Terra has captured images of the enormous smoke plumes generated by California wildfires. By measuring Aerosol Optical Depth, we can see how the density of smoke particles scatter incoming sunlight and affect human health: https://t.co/C3ejUoGDYq pic.twitter.com/2aBadIsjB1 — NASA (@NASA) August 20, 2020

Read: NASA Astronaut Snaps Breathtaking Pictures Of Hurricane Genevieve From ISS, See Here

Read: NASA: 'Expedition 63' crew Members To Inspect Cabin Air Leak Onboard ISS

Smoke traced out into Pacific Ocean

“As AOD increases to 0.5, 1.0, and greater than 3.0, aerosols become so dense that the sun is obscured ranging from yellow to dark red on the scale,” it further explained. In the image, it could be seen that several regions in the Los Angeles, Las Vegas, parts of San Francisco and into Idaho, were blanketed with the smoke plumes. A trail of thick smoke traced out into the Pacific Ocean. NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application has earlier listed at least 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery of the global events, including wildfires, detected by its thermal bands.

[California wildfires as depicted by the Cal Fire. Credit: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/]

[NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application. Credit: NASA]

[NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application. Credit: NASA]

Read: NASA's Suomi NPP Satellite Captures North California Wildfires From Space

Read: NASA Citizen Scientists Project Discovers New Cosmic Neighbors Outside Solar System