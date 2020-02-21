NASA Scientist Concedes 'SpaceX Will Land On Mars First', Before Planned 2020 Rover Launch

Accepting SpaceX as the front-runner in the race to Mars, NASA's Dr. Robert Zubrin has recently admitted that the Elon Musk-led space company will beat NASA to the red planet due to Musk's determination alone, in an interview with Polish publication WP Magazyn. Moreover, Zubrin - a mathematician and aerospace engineer has stated that the first humans to land on Mars will also be from SpaceX. Musk is reportedly planning to launch his mission to establish an outpost on Mars by 2023.

NASA scientist accepts 'SpaceX will reach Mars first'

“I have no doubt about it. Even if one of his projects has a two or three-year delay, it will eventually be realized. His determination is enormous,” said Dr. Zubrin to WP Magazyn.

SpaceX's Mars plans

SpaceX has already announced its aspiration to send its first cargo mission to Mars in 2022. While SpaceX's first mission with its aircraft 'Starship' is aimed at confirming resources, identifying hazards and to place initial power, mining and life support infrastructure, the second mission will carry both cargo and crew and is scheduled for 2024. The second mission is aimed at building a propellant depot for future crew flights beginning the foundation of the first Mars Base - which Musk hopes to evolve into a self-sustaining civilization.

NASA's Mars 2020 rover

As explained by NASA, the Mars 2020 rover is based on its predecessor 'Curiosity' which was launched in 2011. The car-sized rover which is about 10 feet long, 9 feet wide, and 7 feet tall weighs 1050 kgs, which is less than a compact car. The official launch window of the mission is July 17- August 5, 2020, from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The rover is expected to land on February 18, 2021, at Jezero Crater, Mars. The mission is expected to last for about 687 Earth days which is one Mars year.

NASA-Musk feud

Recently, Musk blamed NASA's bureaucracy for not yet returning astronauts to the moon, as he replied to a tweet. Musk was talking about the progress of mankind from the train to the rocket, expressing his disappointment at not being to return to the moon after its first flight 50 years ago. This comment comes amidst the US Congress proposing a bill urging NASA to push back its moon landing mission to 2028 instead of 2024 and focus on the Mars.

