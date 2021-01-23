Nearly 200 National Guard Troops On Biden's Inauguration Duty Test Positive For COVID-19

Nearly 200 members of the National Guard deployed to Washington, DC for the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have tested positive for coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported. Roughly 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed in a bid to provide security for the inauguration following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. The news of the infections broke as the troops were reported to be working and moving in tight quarters during the inauguration, in conditions where safe physical distancing protocols could not be maintained.

Around 15,000 of the National Guard troops have been ordered to leave, while 3,600 more are awaiting orders. Nearly 7,000 have also been asked to stay until the end of January to help ensure security in the capital. The troops are set to leave DC over the next week, as their mission of preventing inauguration violence winds down.

READ: Iran Calls On US Prez Joe Biden To 'unconditionally' Lift US Sanctions

‘Utterly unacceptable’

Meanwhile, the news of COVID outbreak among National Guards comes after the troops guarding the US Capitol were asked to move and sleep in the Senate parking garage. Following the report, Senate leaders also voiced outrage and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said that it was “utterly unacceptable”. Schumer said that he has told those who run the security of the Capitol that it can never happen again. Further, he even pledged to every National Guard member that it will not happen again.

Biden has also apologised to the Chief of National Guard Bureau after pictures of some troops went viral on the internet showing them sleeping in an underground car park. Several members of Congress took to social media to raise concern regarding the "unconscionable & unsafe" conditions in which the troops were housed. Some also highlighted how it could lead to the spread of COVID-19 among the members of the National Guard Bureau and underscored that the troops were forced to breathe exhaust fumes in the underground Senate garage.

READ: Joe Biden 'apologises To National Guard' As Images Of Troops Sleeping In Car Park Emerge

After facing criticism, the National Guards were allowed back into the Capitol Complex. Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into DC by the planeload and busload late last week. The National Guard Bureau said that the Guard is helping states with coordination and the logistics so that troops can get home.

Further, the Guard said that it may take several days to make all the arrangements to return the 15,000 home, but it should be complete in five to 10 days. Guard members will have to turn in equipment, make travel plans and go through coronavirus screening. Some local law enforcement agencies have asked for continued assistance from the Guard, so roughly 7,000 troops are expected to stay in the region through the end of the month.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ: Biden Orders Stopgap Help As Aid Talks Start

READ: First Lady Stops To Highlight Health Care Access

