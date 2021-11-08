Nearly 64% Of People Against US President Joe Biden Seeking A Second Term In 2024: Poll

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, which amounts to 64% of people, have expressed that they are against US President Joe Biden running for a second term in 2024, including 28% of Democrats, a new poll has revealed. Nearly 46% of people have said that Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected, including 16% of those who voted for him, according to USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll.

Moreover, the people who are against former US President Donald Trump running for another term in 2024 stands at 58%, including 24% of Republicans.

Nearly 37.8% people approve Joe Biden's job as POTUS

Only 37.8% of those surveyed said that they approved of the job Biden has done as the President of the United States (POTUS). Furthermore, 59% said that they disapproved of his job as President.

Only 27.8% of those surveyed said that they approved of Vice President Kamala Harris' work. The poll further revealed that 51.2% of those surveyed disapproved of work done by Harris as Vice President. Nearly 21% of those surveyed have stated that they are undecided on the job done by Kamala Harris, according to USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll.

As per the USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, if the elections were held now, those surveyed said that they would vote for their Republican Congressional candidate over the Democratic one.

Americans support the infrastructure bill

Two-thirds of Americans have said that the country has gotten on the wrong track and 20% have said that it is headed in the right direction.

The survey revealed that the Americans support the infrastructure bill which US President Joe Biden is about to sign, however, the people of America are divided on the "Build Back Better" act which is being debated in Congress.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll of 1,000 registered voters, was taken via landline and mobile phones. Tony Emmi, a retired health care worker from Wilmington, Delaware, who was a part of the survey, voted for Biden as POTUS and called former US President Donald Trump "deceitful" and "malicious". However, Emmi added that US President Biden has not done enough to get things done.

Image: AP