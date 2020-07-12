Last Updated:

'May Prevent Him From...': Netizens Merciless as US President Trump Finally Dons Face Mask

After long-resisting wearing face masks, US President Donald Trump was finally spotted donning one during his visit to a military hospital on Saturday

Donald Trump

After long-resisting wearing face masks, US President Donald Trump was finally spotted donning one during his visit to a military hospital on Saturday. Trump who had faced massive flak when he refused to wear any form of protective face covers earlier visited the wounded service members and health care workers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he not only wore a mask but also said that it was 'expected' of him to do so. “When you're in a hospital, I think it's expected to wear a mask," he told reporters. 

Netizens react 

Netizens, however, were not buying Trump's late response, asking him why he finally decided to wear a mask after the US has recorded over 3.29 million cases and 137,000 deaths. Some, on the other hand, welcomed his decision saying that it was better late than never. 

Trump's resistance to face maks 

Trump had faced massive backlash in April after he scoffed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines asking people to wear cloth face coverings in public settings saying that he wouldn’t be following it. While he avoided wearing masks in public for a good two months, it was only in June that the President agreed that the US was in a tight situation, urging people to wear face masks after it recorded a new record high of over 50,000 virus cases in a day. 

In a televised interview with an international media outlet, the US President said that he is ‘all for masks’ and he would have ‘no problem’ with wearing a mask in public. He further added that masks make him look like ‘Lone Ranger’, a popular fictional masked hero.

