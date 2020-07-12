'May Prevent Him From...': Netizens Merciless as US President Trump Finally Dons Face Mask

After long-resisting wearing face masks, US President Donald Trump was finally spotted donning one during his visit to a military hospital on Saturday. Trump who had faced massive flak when he refused to wear any form of protective face covers earlier visited the wounded service members and health care workers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he not only wore a mask but also said that it was 'expected' of him to do so. “When you're in a hospital, I think it's expected to wear a mask," he told reporters.

Netizens react

Netizens, however, were not buying Trump's late response, asking him why he finally decided to wear a mask after the US has recorded over 3.29 million cases and 137,000 deaths. Some, on the other hand, welcomed his decision saying that it was better late than never.

One other good thing about Trump a mask is that it may prevent him from talking stupid things. — Shrinivas M (@shrinivas_nm) July 12, 2020

Just imagine at last getting your bratty kid to FINALLY take out the trash, eat her veggies, finish his homework or make up their bed...... THIS is the equivalent of people being excited 😆 about Donald Trump wearing a mask!! Can the bar possibly be set any lower? — Dr. Victor S Couzens (@drvictorcouzens) July 12, 2020

If Trump had been wearing a mask for months, granted there would still be some antimasker hold outs, but it would have been less and it probably would have saved at least some lives. — Michael Johnson (@PopsMcDaddy) July 12, 2020

Trump putting on a mask is really no big deal. But Republicans are going crazy. They’re acting like he held a glass of water in one hand or something. — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 12, 2020

Keep up the encouraging words for Trump, he might even wear his mask more. But 137,000 deaths until mask day? — Michael Lescord (@S2P3P) July 12, 2020

Trump's resistance to face maks

Trump had faced massive backlash in April after he scoffed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines asking people to wear cloth face coverings in public settings saying that he wouldn’t be following it. While he avoided wearing masks in public for a good two months, it was only in June that the President agreed that the US was in a tight situation, urging people to wear face masks after it recorded a new record high of over 50,000 virus cases in a day.

In a televised interview with an international media outlet, the US President said that he is ‘all for masks’ and he would have ‘no problem’ with wearing a mask in public. He further added that masks make him look like ‘Lone Ranger’, a popular fictional masked hero.

