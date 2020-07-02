Donald Trump Says He Is 'all For Masks', A Day After Calling It 'personal Choice'

The US President Donald Trump has been facing a backlash for opposing to wear face-covering in public, however, on July 1 he reportedly said that he is ‘all for masks’. Trump has mostly downplayed the pandemic and he has been seen without a mask in public appearances as well. But as the United States hit a new record high of over 50,000 virus cases in a day, Trump reportedly said that if he were in a tight situation with people, he would absolutely wear a face mask.

In a televised interview with an international media outlet, the US President said that he is ‘all for masks’ and he would have ‘no problem’ with wearing a mask publicly. Trump said that people have seen him wearing one before and he added that he ‘sort of liked’ how he looked with one on. He further also added that mask makes him look like the ‘Lone Ranger’, which is a fictional masked hero.

Trump believes virus will ‘disappear’

While Trump said that he has no problem with a face covering, he also reportedly reiterated that face masks did not need to become mandatory to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Trump believes that there are many places in the country where people stay very long distances and only if they feel good about it they should wear it. As the interviewee asked the US President that if he believes that the virus will ‘disappear’, Trump said he does. the US President's 'change of tone' also comes after several Republican leaders joined Democrats in urging all Americans to wear masks whenever possible to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Trump has been criticised for downplaying the deadly pandemic and for not wearing a mask. From ‘a nightmare’ to a ‘failure’, people have repeatedly lashed out at the US President for ‘mismanaging the pandemic’. Currently, the US has over 2.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has even claimed nearly 128,062 lives in the country. Even with an increasing number of cases, several states continue to ease lockdown measures and allow businesses to reopen.

(Image: AP)

