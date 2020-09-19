New Comic Book Based On Kamala Harris Set To Release On October 21; See Details

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be getting her own comic book, based on her path from childhood to her historic nomination, next month. The comic book, which is a part of TidalWave Productions’ Political series, will be released on October 21, a day after Harris will turn 56. According to the official website, the book, ‘Female Force: Kamala Harris’, is focused on female empowerment and is written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Juan Burgos.

READ: Kamala Harris Has ‘totally Run Away’ From Indian-Americans: Eric Trump

From birth to historic nomination

The publisher described Harris as ‘full of grit and determination’. They said that her ‘no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic Party’. The 22-page book begins with her birth in California to Indian biologist Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican economics professor Donald Harris. It then follows her path to becoming the second female African-American and first Asian-American US Senator.

READ: Kamala Harris Reveals How She Felt When Joe Biden Offered Her To Become Running-mate

The book also covers the moment when Harris confronted front-runner Joe Biden in a debate about his work with segregationists in the US Senate to oppose school busing, which is a practice of transporting students to different school districts to improve racial integration. It then goes on to follow the historic nomination, where Biden named Harris his running mate. Political leaders including, US President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Palin, also feature in the comic book.

The writer, Frizell said, “I enjoyed working on this comic. As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person. Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking”.

READ: Kamala Harris Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On Grandparents' Day; Shares Pic With Family

The artist of the book said, “The Kamala Harris comic book helps readers in their connection to the main character on a personal level that the news, for its nature, set distance. Due to that, the goal of this project is to tell people details that most of them previously knew but couldn’t feel related to their lives”.

(Images: TidalWave/Website)

READ: Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump 'deliberately Misled' Americans On Coronavirus