Kamala Harris Reveals How She Felt When Joe Biden Offered Her To Become Running-mate

The United States Democratic party vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she "thought of mother" when she was offered by Joe Biden to become his running-mate earlier last month. Kamala, during a fundraiser event on September 14, said that when she received that call from Joe Biden over Zoom, she immediately thought of her mother and what she must be thinking looking at her from above. Joe Biden on August 11 announced Harris as the Democratic party's vice-presidential candidate. Harris created history as she became the first woman of Indian origin to run for vice president on a major party ticket and the third woman overall.

Kamala's mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris migrated from India to the United States in the 1950s for higher studies. Shyamala met an Afro-American economics student Donald Harris, with who she married and had two children, Kamala and Maya. The couple divorced after a few years and Shyamala raised her two daughters as an independent mother in the US. Kamala has talked about her mother in multiple interviews and how she inspired her to become a tough woman that she is now.

Kamala during the fundraiser also attacked US President Donald Trump for mishandling the COVID-19 crisis and accused him of risking the lives of millions of Americans for political benefits. Kamala alleged that trump downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic because he didn't want the stock market to crash, which would have portrayed him in poor light in the upcoming presidential poll.

Donald Trump knew how deadly COVID-19 was—yet he prioritized himself over the American people. pic.twitter.com/X44ywRdWR3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 14, 2020

Vision after taking office

When asked, what would she and Biden do in the first 100 days of them being in office, she replied that they will create a pandemic response team to increase testing across the country. She also added that they would pass a couple of executive orders to provide economic relief to Americans. Kamala further added that on day one, they would re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement, which Donald Trump withdrew from in 2017. Kamala, who herself is a daughter of an immigrant, said that they would send a bill to Congress immediately in order to allow the 11 million undocumented immigrants to become citizens of the United States.

