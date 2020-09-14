Kamala Harris Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On Grandparents' Day; Shares Pic With Family

Kamala Harris, the running mate for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Bidden, has once again recalled her Indian roots on Sunday (local time). On the occasion of grandparents' day, she recounted the times she spent with them in India. Harris took to Twiter to post a picture of hers with her grandparents and attribute her success to them. Speaking about her grandparents, she said her grandfather was a "defender of freedom" while her grandmother travelled across India to speak about the issue of access to birth control.

My grandparents were phenomenal. My grandfather was a defender of the freedom of India, while my grandmother traveled across India to talk to women about accessing birth control. Their passion and commitment to improving our future led me to where I am today. #GrandparentsDay pic.twitter.com/PA6fmAKr0K — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2020

Second time she invokes Indian connection on Twitter

This is the second time she has actively displayed her Indian connection. On August 27 as well, she had posted a video on Twitter describing her roots in India and how her grandfather's presence in her life has made an impact on her and shaped her to what she is today.

"My grandparents were phenomenal. We would go back to India like, every other year. My grandfather fought for and was a defender of the freedom of India. When I was a young girl, being the eldest grandchild, my grandfather would take me on his morning walk," she had said in her 57 seconds video posted on Twitter.

"All of his buddies who were also great leaders would talk about the importance of fighting for democracy and the importance of fighting for civil rights and that people would be treated equally regardless of where they were born or the circumstance of their birth," she said.

"Those walks along the beach in India really planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me, before I even realised it. That has led me to where I am today," the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee is heard saying in the video.

Role of Kamala Harris in US Presidential election

In the run-up to the US Presidential election which is scheduled to happen on November 3, Harris, who was picked by Joe Biden as his running mate, in not only the first Black woman with the ticket but she's also the first Indian-American. Harris' mother was an Indian and her father a Jamaican. As a woman of Indian-American and African-American descent, Harris' heritage matters. Harris' addition to the ticket might influence the Indian American voters, having a ripple effect on the many who were mere fence-sitters up until now, according to experts and political commentators.

Although Biden-Harris have reiterated a strong bond between the two great democracies and called for strong ties between the two nations, it is interesting to note that Harris has been critical of the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir. She stood by her fellow Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal who moved a resolution on the Kashmir in the house of representatives.

Also, Joe Bidden had expressed his opinion against the Indian government over the abrogation and asked India to reconsider its move. He had also expressed disappointment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the implementation of the NRC in Assam.

