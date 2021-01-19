Donald Trump To Hold Early Sendoff At Military Base Hours Before Biden Takes Oath

The outgoing US President Donald Trump is planning an early morning sendoff event for himself at a military airfield in Maryland on January 20, just hours before the inauguration ceremony for his successor, 46th US President-elect Joe Biden will be held at the Capitol in Washington DC. As per reports, for Trump’s departure ceremony, he wants an ostentatious military parade along with an official armed forces farewell as the commander-in-chief with a crowd of supporters including current and former officials of his administration. The last presidential ceremony for the 45th US President will take place reportedly at Joint Base Andrews.

Further, invitations have already been issued from the White House for an event taking place at the military base in Maryland which is also used by Air Force One at 6:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday. This is four hours before Biden is scheduled to take an oath and acquire the White House. However, as per reports, other details of Trump’s sendoff are unclear but it is stated that the attendees will have to make a pre-dawn start. Reportedly, they have been told to arrive by 5:45 PM (IST) which is 7:15 AM according to the local time zone when temperatures are forecast to be below the freezing point.

President Trump is leaving office on Wednesday. Plans are underway for a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.



This is the invite sent to supporters. It includes a list of prohibited items such as ammunition, explosives, firearms, laser pointers and toy guns. pic.twitter.com/AZNoPUxCWB — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) January 18, 2021

Trump to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort

Weeks after the stunning US Capitol attack led by the supporters of Trump and having his Twitter account permanently suspended, the outgoing President is also facing a historic second impeachment trial in the Senate. Trump, who has often announced his whereabouts on social media, has been unable to the same with limited access to all platforms following the US Capitol siege.

However, media reports stated that in the last few hours as the US President, Trump will fly to his private Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida aboard the Air Force One jumbo jet, for the last time in a presidential capacity. This implies that both Trump and his wife Melania Trump will be 1,000 miles away from the White House and Capitol when Biden will be taking over. After which the Air Force One will be at the disposal of Biden.

