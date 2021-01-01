New Year 2021: Trump Wants 'to Be Remembered', Biden Wishes To Build 'brighter Future'

US President Donald Trump catalogued all the achievements of his administration in the New Year’s Eve message and called them “historic victories” as opposed to his successor President-elect Joe Biden who comparatively struck a positive tone starting with 2021. Several weeks after Trump pledged to win his reelection bid and claimed that he will be staying in the White House even after Biden was repeatedly declared the winner of the presidential elections, Trump said in an over four-minute-long video posted on Twitter, “We have to be remembered for what's been done.”

From Operation Warp Speed of the US focusing on developing vaccines against the COVID-19 to controlling the ‘China Virus’ by closing borders, Trump touted his administration’s accomplishments and how “We saved millions of American lives.” Developing COVID-19 vaccine, according to the outgoing US President is a “truly unprecedented medical miracle” and claimed that it would be available to all citizens in the coming year. Further, after listing everything in four minutes, Trump said, “best is yet to come” and that “it's so easy if you know what you're doing”.

'Here's to 2021', says President-elect Biden

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden and the incoming First Lady Jill Biden rang in the new year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest 2021 and gave their last interview of 2020. While talking about the upcoming year, Joe Biden said that he is ‘optimistic’ about the great future of the United States. Further, when asked about the COVID-19 vaccine, that both Joe and Jill have already taken, the First Lady-elect said that all Americans ‘have to take it’ and ensured that it doesn’t hurt.

I’m absolutely, positively confident - confident - we're going to come back and we're going to come back even stronger than before," said Biden, who will take the office on January 20.

In 2021, we’re going to build a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/YjzT7aw5zQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden and the outgoing White House chief Donald Trump are both on Monday expected to visit Georgia to campaign for the crucial Senate election in the southern state.

