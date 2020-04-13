Donald Trump Targets ‘Lamestream Media', Says ‘working Hard To Expose Their Corruption’

US President Donald Trump again targeted the “Lamestream Media” saying he is working hard to “expose the corruption” as the criticism of his handling of pandemic grew strong. The United States has reported over 560,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus and around 22,115 deaths due to the infection and the US President is now being questioned for his alleged slow response to the COVID-19 threat.

I am working hard to expose the corruption and dishonesty in the Lamestream Media. That part is easy, the hard part is WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Trump has repeatedly targeted The New York Times and The Washington Post over their reports where the English dailies have quoted their “sources”. The US president said that the “Lamestream media” carries few quotes from an “actual person” and often quote unnamed or anonymous sources, calling it fake news.

....Does anyone ever notice how few quotes from an actual person are given nowadays by the Lamestream Media. Very seldom. The unnamed or anonymous sources are almost always FAKE NEWS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020

Lawsuit against NYT

Trump has been highly critical of some of the US dailies and recently his 2020 campaign escalated its feud with media houses by filing a libel lawsuit in New York State court in Manhattan against The New York Times for a 2019 opinion piece. In the article, the author alleged that rather than “detailed electoral collusion”, the Trump campaign and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s emissaries had an “overarching deal” in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential elections.

“The quid of help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy,” wrote Frankel, a former executive editor of The Times.

Trump’s re-election campaign sued the English daily alleging that the Op-Ed article carried by The Times falsely asserted a “quid pro quo” and “knowingly published false and defamatory” statements. While Trump has been threatening to sue media organisations for long, this was the first time that his campaign followed through by taking legal action against a news outlet in the last three years.

