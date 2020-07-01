New York Judge Blocks Trump's Niece's Book That Dubs Him As 'world's Most Dangerous Man'

A New York judge has temporarily halted the release of an explosive tell-all book, written by US President Donald Trump’s niece Mary, in which she details how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s “health, economic security, and social fabric”. Trump’s brother Robert had earlier made an unsuccessful attempt in Queens to obtain a temporary restraining order citing a non-disclosure agreement Mary signed in 2001.

The Queens judge had rejected the appeal saying he was not the right jurisdiction to seek an injunction against the book titled Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. Mary and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, need to respond to Robert’s lawsuit and her attorney said that they will immediately appeal against it.

Mary’s counsel Theodore Boutrous said in a statement that though the restraining order is only temporary, it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. He said that the book should not be suppressed even for one day since it addresses matters of great public concern given the upcoming presidential elections.

'Nightmare of traumas'

According to Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mary’s book, Trump’s niece will describe a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. The 55-year-old clinical psychologist will also shed a light on “strange and harmful relationship” between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr Trump and Donald Trump.

In the book, Mary explains how specific events and general family patterns created the “damaged man” who occupies the highest office of the United States. The book, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, will reveal how Trump became the man who now “threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric”.

“She alone can recount this fascinating, unnerving saga, not just because of her insider’s perspective but also because she is the only Trump willing to tell the truth about one of the world’s most powerful and dysfunctional families,” the publisher described the book.

