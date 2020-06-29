Trump's Niece Mary's Book To Describe 'nightmare Of Traumas', 'destructive Relationships'

If US President Donald Trump fails to stop the release of his niece’s book, the tell-all explosive memoir of Mary L Trump will hit the markets on July 28, revealing dark secrets of the family. Mary spent much of her childhood in her grandparents’ house in the heart of Queens where Trump and his four siblings grew up.

According to Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mary’s book, Trump’s niece will describe a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. The 55-year-old clinical psychologist will also shed a light on “strange and harmful relationship” between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr Trump and Donald Trump.

In the book, Mary explains how specific events and general family patterns created the “damaged man” who occupies the highest office of the United States. The book, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, will reveal how Trump became the man who now “threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric”.

“She alone can recount this fascinating, unnerving saga, not just because of her insider’s perspective but also because she is the only Trump willing to tell the truth about one of the world’s most powerful and dysfunctional families,” the publisher described the book.

Mary recounts Trump’s place in the family spotlight and the “appalling way” he dismissed and derided his father when he began to succumb to Alzheimer. According to media reports, the memoir will also reveal how she leaked the tax documents to the New York Times, helping the print startling investigation into Trump’s personal finances.

Bolton's new book

Trump’s re-election campaign has been facing major roadblocks with back to back books pivoted around the US President. Last week, disgruntled former National Security Advisor John Bolton released a book which gives a comprehensive and substantial account of the Trump Administration. According to the publisher, the former NSA has produced a “precise rendering” of his days in and around the Oval Office.

