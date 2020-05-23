New York Records Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Since Outbreak Began

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in New York State is at the lowest since the outbreak began, according to NY governor Andrew Cuomo. While speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Cuomo on May 22 said that the number of new cases per day is down. He added that this is a level that is lower than when the outbreak began. Cuomo also informed that the state recorded 2,078 new cases of coronavirus on May 21.

According to an international media report, the NY state is the epicentre of the virus in the United States as the pandemic continued to escalate in March and April. John Hopkins University reported that the state currently has more than 196,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed over 16,000 lives. Cuomo, however, acknowledged that the number of deaths was also down but also said that the number was ‘painfully high at any number’.

Cuomo said, "This number has been stubborn on its way down”. He added, “You see how quick that spike went up and how slow it is to come down, so we want to make sure we don't go back there ever, ever again”.

While speaking at the daily briefing, Cuomo also announced an ‘exciting new phase’ in his reopening plans as well. While the statewide closure ended on May 15, Cuomo said that the attention has now been shifted to localities. He added, “We took the worst situation in the nation and changed the trajectory”.

‘Drive-thru’ testing sites

Meanwhile, last week, Cuomo announced the expansion of testing capacity. He said that ‘drive-thru’ and ‘walk-in’ testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they’re capable of each day. He also informed that the state is testing approximately 40,000 people per day.

Furthermore, the NY Governor also added that an agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 pharmacies across the state. While testing New York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio also reportedly made an urgent appeal for blood donations. Blasio on Sunday reportedly said that the coronavirus-related blood drive cancellations have led supplies to dwindle to about two days’ worth, which could mean postponing some surgeries.

