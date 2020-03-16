New York Schools To Remain Closed Until April 20 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City announced on March 15 that will shutter all public schools on Monday amid the Coronavirus outbreak as the cases in US soar past 3000. According to the reports, the states and cities have directed bars and restaurants to close in an attempt to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of deadly disease. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly announced on Sunday evening that Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, & New York City schools will be shuttered this week.

READ: US VP Mike Pence-led Coronavirus Task Force To Address The Press: Donald Trump

Beginning tomorrow, students will not report to school buildings for instruction as we transition to Remote Learning and Regional Enrichment Centers. More information is available at https://t.co/a6osApfhy7. https://t.co/iJMja2nk03 — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) March 15, 2020

Schools to remain closed

Cuomo reportedly added in a statement that New York City should come up with a plan to assure children who rely on school meals will still get fed and parents, especially healthcare workers and first responders, will be provided childcare. Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly said in a press conference that the schools will remain closed at least until April 20.

READ: Australia: Brawl Breaks Out In Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying

Join me at City Hall for an important update on our city's response to COVID-19. https://t.co/TOVCtB9naf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 15, 2020

According to the reports, the announcement came just after widespread calls to close down the schools and the teachers got furious and complained that it was irresponsible to keep schools open. The decision was taken as the states across the country took more dramatic steps to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The Mayor added that it is high time to take drastic measures and further added that he knows "the full cost of shutting our schools”, as per reports.

READ: Florida Coronavirus Cases Jump And Now Exceed 100

READ: UK Set To Quarantine Elderly Citizens Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(Pic Credit: AP)