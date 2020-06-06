New York Reports Lowest Number Of Coronavirus Deaths Since Pandemic Began

The New York State reportedly recorded the lowest number of 42 deaths and 2,728 hospitalisations since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic began. The state has been the epicentre of the outbreak in the United States, however, it has been recording a lower number of deaths and hospitalisations.

While addressing the daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “We have the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus that we have had since this started - 42 people passed yesterday. While our hearts ache for those families who lost loved ones yesterday, just eight weeks ago, we had 800 deaths per day”.

Cuomo also credited the progress made in controlling the coronavirus outbreak to the people of the state, who adhered to social distancing and lockdown guidelines. He said that the people ‘radically changed how they behaved’. He also added, “Today's achievement is proof we know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically when we work together”.

Over 1.8 million cases

Earlier this week, New York City, which has seen almost 500 new fatalities on a daily basis, also did not report any new coronavirus deaths. According to reports, Avery Cohen, a City Hall spokesperson has claimed that the city has overcome a momentous challenge and that the New York residents have gone above and beyond to keep each other safe.

Meanwhile, as the number of cases and deaths continue to drop in New York, Cuomo also relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state, allowing beaches to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. However, basic social distancing will have to be followed as the state prepares for Phase 1 of lockdown ease. As per reports, NYC will also begin reopening in a phased manner on June 8, bringing about 4000,000 employees back to work. The United States currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with over 1,897,000 positive cases and 109,143 deaths.

(Image: AP)

