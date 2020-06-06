US: New York Police Arrest Protesters For Defying Curfew In Manhattan

The New York Police Department cracked down on protesters in Manhattan for defying the curfew on the night of June 5 as Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum across the United States. Around 18 people were reportedly taken into custody as they kept marching after police ordered to disperse following curfew announcement. Thousands of protesters have been gathering across the city for demonstrations and marches over the custodial death of Geroge Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked widespread outrage.

The action of police forces has raised eyebrows after reports of aggression on peaceful protesters emerged. A video from Buffalo, New York, showed a riot police officer shoving a 75-year-old old man who then falls and cracks his head. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the incident offends our sense of decency and humanity.

When I saw the video from Buffalo, it made me sick to my stomach. Where was the threat? How can you walk by a person when there’s blood coming out of his head? It’s fundamentally inhumane & frightening.



This is a moment for change. NY will lead the way.

Lawsuit against Trump

Trump administration has already been facing flak for the crackdown on protesters demonstrating against police brutality in front of the White House. Civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have sued US President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and other federal officials for alleged violation of constitutional rights of protesters.

Scott Michelman, legal director, ACLU of the District of Columbia, said in a statement that Trump’s “criminal attack” on protesters shakes the foundation of constitutional order. Referring to the US Attorney General, Michelman opined that when the nation’s top law enforcement officer becomes complicit in the tactics of an autocrat, it chills protected speech.

“The president’s shameless, unconstitutional, unprovoked, and frankly criminal attack on protesters because he disagreed with their views shakes the foundation of our nation’s constitutional order,” said ACLU official.

Trump has been threatening to deploy active-duty military troops to suppress the protests which turned violent at times. Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in a statement that law enforcement armed with military weaponry are responding with violence to people who are protesting police brutality.

“The First Amendment right to protest is under attack, and we will not let this go unanswered. This is the first of many lawsuits the ACLU intends to file across the country in response to police brutality against protesters,” added Wizner.

