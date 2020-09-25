New York To Conduct Separate Review Of Trump-approved COVID-19 Vaccine

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the city will conduct its own review of the potential COVID-19 vaccine even if it is approved by the federal department. The Democratic leader, during a press conference on September 24, said that he does not trust the Trump administration and hence will conduct a separate review of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Read: US Senate Leader Promises 'orderly' Power Transfer After Trump's Refusal To Guarantee

Cuomo said that he will consult doctors, scientists, and health experts to review the data on the FDA-approved vaccine. "Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers, based on the federal government’s opinion," Cuomo said on Thursday.

Read: US President Trump Greeted With Boos As Crowd Chanted ’vote Him Out’ At Ginsburg's Funeral

What do critics argue?

Several opposition leaders, including the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris, have said in the past that they wouldn't trust President Donald Trump on coronavirus vaccine before the upcoming November election. Trump had earlier said that a COVID-19 vaccine for Americans will be available by the end of this year, most probably before November.

Read: COVID Vaccine By Year-end Will Be Fastest Pace For Novel Pathogen In History: WH

However, his critics argue that the vaccine announcement would be nothing but a poll gimmick to hide his pathetic handling of the disease that has killed more than 2,00,000 people in the country so far. The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with over 7 million confirmed cases. Trump is accused of downplaying the threat of the disease that has spread outwards from China since early February. The COVID-19 fatalities in the US are now more than the numbers of the 9/11 attacks, Iraq and Vietnam wars death toll combined.

Read: Fauci: Scientists May Know About Vaccine By December

