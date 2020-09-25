US President Trump Greeted With Boos As Crowd Chanted ’vote Him Out’ At Ginsburg's Funeral

On September 24, the President of the United States Donald Trump was heckled during his visit to the Supreme Court for paying homage to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. However, a crowd of opposers booed the US President with chants of “vote him out” in the footage of the Capitol Hill that emerged online. While Trump stood alongside the first lady, Melania Trump, donning his face mask, he was met with jeers and scorns by the crowd gathered to honour the flag-draped coffin of late Supreme Court Justice resting at the exterior the US Supreme Court.

While Trump stood with his hands folded on the marble court docket next to the liberal justice’s casket, the Republican president was greeted with shouts of 'honour her last wish’. The public angst comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s plans to nominate a replacement for Justice Ginsburg this coming week. The President and the first lady can be seen in the footage standing silently on the steps of the court and looking silently at the coffin amid the cries and roars that resonated miles across the court site.

Read: Trump Refuses To Guarantee Peaceful Transfer Of Power If He Loses To Biden In US Election

Read: Trump Says He's 'not A Fan' Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry 'lot Of Luck'

After being met with loud boos and repeated chants of “Vote him out!” on the steps of the Supreme Court, Trump returned to the Oval Office and curled up in a fetal position.pic.twitter.com/Qqu37J3oLu — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 24, 2020

Crowd yells 'Breonna Taylor'

Briefly, Trump was seen walking towards the court to get inside as the chants grew stronger and louder. Spectators on the sidewalk could also be heard yelling “Breonna Taylor” as Trump’s motorcade headed back for the White House. This comes in the backdrop of the anti-racism protests resuming in Louisville and other states as Kentucky jury’s verdict of clearing the offers of the charges was received with calls mounting for imparting the Justice. The black woman Breonna Taylor was fatally shot as police raided her home in March.

Speaking at the presser, Trump called Ginsburg an “amazing woman”, adding, that her mortal remains would rest in state at the Capitol as a distinction. For the first time, in the history of the United States, a Supreme Court Justice was honoured so. Earlier, former President William Howard Taft, and body of Rosa Parks, a private citizen was honoured at the Capitol Hill.

Read: Trump Hopes India, China Would Be Able To Resolve Border Differences

Read: Trump Signs Exec. Order On Preexisting Conditions