NIH States Remdesivir Proves Effective Over placebo, Higher Recovery Rate After Using Drug

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), has stated that patients who received remdesivir recovered faster than those who received placebo for coronavirus treatment. NIH is a body under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Remdesivir proves effective over placebo

News: NIH clinical trial shows Remdesivir accelerates recovery from advanced COVID-19 https://t.co/yUIfl8LNau — NIH (@NIH) April 29, 2020

A released on April 29 read, "Hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19 and lung involvement who received remdesivir recovered faster than similar patients who received placebo, according to a preliminary data analysis from a randomized, controlled trial involving 1063 patients, which began on February 21."

Patients who received remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than those who received placebo (p<0.001). The time taken to recover deferred as well, with 11 days for those with treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo.

The mortality rate deferred as well, with those being treated with a mortality rate of 8.0% for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6% for the placebo group (p=0.059).

Dr Anthony Fauci, the physician who is leading the White House's plan fight against coronavirus stated that remdesivir showed had a 'clear cut' effect on the virus. "The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," Dr Fauchi said at the White House on Wednesday.

NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases.

