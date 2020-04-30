Covid Death Toll 60,000; Trump Says Will Resume Travelling For 'wild' Campaign Rallies

Even as Coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 1 million, President Donald Trump has said that he will resume travelling for 'wild rallies' eyeing the upcoming Presidential elections. So far, Covid-19 has claimed 61,656 lives in the country, exceeding the official figures of Americans who died in the Vietnam war. However, Trump was quick to clarify that his Arizona trip is focused on the economic recovery effort and is not a campaign rally.

However, while briefing the media, President Donald Trump said he will resume flying around the country from next week. He said he will be "going to Arizona next week and we look forward to that." This will be his first cross-country trip since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the United States. He added that he will visit Ohio, one of the key swing states in the November presidential election "very soon."

Highlighting that things would look different in the world infected by Coronavirus, "Hopefully in the not too distant future we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other," he said."I can't imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full. That wouldn't look too good. I hope that we''re going to be able to do some good old-fashioned 25,000 person rallies where everyone''s going wild because they love our country."

Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in recent weeks has picked up support from former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and leading progressives such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. In the latest, he was endorsed by Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton for upcoming US Presidential Elections. Hillary Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, has not yet publicly endorsed Biden.

(with AP/ PTI inputs)