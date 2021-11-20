'Not Just Focus On Competition With China': US' Indo-Pacific Approach Will Be Multifaceted

The US approach to the Indo-Pacific will remain multifaceted and not focused only on the competition with China but will also include advancement in areas such as technology, quantum computing, 5G networks and others, White House Coordinator on the Indo-Pacific Kurt Cambell said on Friday, 19 November. He further stressed on the recent virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and stated that the meet was intended to build consensus between the two nations on major world problems.

Biden and Jinping concluded their virtual meeting on Tuesday during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and common interest. The summit came amid rising tensions between the two countries on several issues, including Taiwan, trade and human rights.

On Friday, during a conversation at the US Institut of Peace, Cambell, who also attended the online meet, said, “This was really meant as an initial conversation about areas that we think we can potentially work together, like climate change, but also make clear where our purpose and determination are clear, like on the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Biden-Xi Summit

It is to mention that during the virtual summit, which lasted for about three and a half hours, the two leaders discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of a “new Cold War”, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden made clear to Jinping that the US remains committed to the “one China” policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. The US President also said that the US strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Moreover, he also stressed the need to collaborate especially on vital global issues like climate change.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the other hand, expressed his readiness to work with his American counterpart to build consensus to move Beijing-Washington relations forward. Jinping said that both the nations are at critical stages of development and the “global village” of humanity faces multiple challenges. He further stressed that the two countries needed to "improve communication” and face challenges "together".

(With inputs from ANI)