'Send Me A Text': Barack Obama Asks Citizens To Tell How They're 'planning On Voting'

With US election just around the corner, former President Barack Obama took to social media and urged people to call him and tell him 'whats on your mind'.

With US Presidential election just around the corner, former President Barack Obama took to social media to try ‘something new’. While taking to Facebook and Twitter, Obama gave out a contact number to people in a bid to keep up with his followers in such modern times. Just 40 days before the congressional elections, the 44th US President urged Americans to send him a text at ‘773-365-9687’ and tell him “what’s on your mind” and “how you’re planning on voting this year”. 

While sharing an image of himself standing with his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama, the ex-Democratic leader said that he will be in touch from time to time in a bid to share what’s on his mind too. Check out the post below:

Netizens call Obama ‘Super cool’ 

Shared on September 23, the post took the internet by storm. Thousands of social media users, and not just Americans, flooded the comment section with a string of memes and responses. While some users called Obama ‘super cool’, others shared how they are feeling. One Twitterati wrote, “I've been scared since the day you left the WH and that man moved in. We are all voting for Biden in my family”. Another added, “We've gone from such a high during your presidency to such a low with the current guy.  I have not been good since 2016”. “I m from Canada but we miss you and your wonderful Michelle,” added third. 

