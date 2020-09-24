'Send Me A Text': Barack Obama Asks Citizens To Tell How They're 'planning On Voting'

With US Presidential election just around the corner, former President Barack Obama took to social media to try ‘something new’. While taking to Facebook and Twitter, Obama gave out a contact number to people in a bid to keep up with his followers in such modern times. Just 40 days before the congressional elections, the 44th US President urged Americans to send him a text at ‘773-365-9687’ and tell him “what’s on your mind” and “how you’re planning on voting this year”.

While sharing an image of himself standing with his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama, the ex-Democratic leader said that he will be in touch from time to time in a bid to share what’s on his mind too. Check out the post below:

All right, let's try something new. If you’re in the United States, send me a text at 773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you're doing, what's on your mind, and how you're planning on voting this year.



I'll be in touch from time to time to share what's on my mind, too. pic.twitter.com/NX91bSqbtG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 23, 2020

Netizens call Obama ‘Super cool’

Shared on September 23, the post took the internet by storm. Thousands of social media users, and not just Americans, flooded the comment section with a string of memes and responses. While some users called Obama ‘super cool’, others shared how they are feeling. One Twitterati wrote, “I've been scared since the day you left the WH and that man moved in. We are all voting for Biden in my family”. Another added, “We've gone from such a high during your presidency to such a low with the current guy. I have not been good since 2016”. “I m from Canada but we miss you and your wonderful Michelle,” added third.

I'm not in the US but I love you ❤ — Yasir Arafath Mulki (@YasirMulki) September 23, 2020

You're a pretty amazing man. We need so many more like you. ❤ — Elaine (@SnowleopardPaw) September 23, 2020

This warms my heart and soul so much. pic.twitter.com/MBL0zKAiXj — Lucy Lubin (@Soylattelucy) September 23, 2020

😎This is so super cool you are now on my favorites list which is normally reserved for only my immediate family. So just stopping by to say, “Welcome to the family President Barack Obama❣️” pic.twitter.com/CXW6qR8cVQ — Sheri Peterson (@SheripetersonS) September 23, 2020

Okay I just texted him. In good news it is a Chicago number, so the location is right. I told him I’m mad, disappointed and scared. Going to help elect Joe. — crazyladywholovesdogs🇺🇸💙 (@bhalpop) September 23, 2020

I'm in Nigeria can I call? — Ibrahim Umar Adam (@IbrahimUmarAd10) September 23, 2020

I’m a Canadian and I just wanted to say how I much I admire you and I think you are the greatest US president in recent history. Hoping for good things for our closest neighbours and allies. God Bless. — Lisa (@lisaharleychick) September 23, 2020

👌👏👏👏I will text you🥰Thank you very much! You are the only, current and best ever President 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Blanka F Yanes (@BlankaYanes) September 23, 2020

