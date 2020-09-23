Kendall Jenner Goes Live On Instagram With Barack Obama's Speechwriter Jon Favreau

Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently had a chat with Barack Obama's speechwriter Jon Favreau to encourage her fans to vote in the US general elections in 2020. September 22 marks the National Voter Registration Day in America. Kendall Jenner and Jon Favreau spoke about everything the voters needed to know in order to encourage them on Kendall Jenner's Instagram live. Take a look at what the two discussed while talking about the upcoming US general election.

Kendall Jenner's chat with Jon Favreau

Kendall Jenner recently took to her Instagram to have a discussion with Barack Obama's speechwriter Jon Favreau on the National Voter Registration Day. Jenner shared her Instagram live video, which lasted 14 minutes, while she had a talk with Jon Favreau.

This was Kendall Jenner's first-ever live and she was trying to figure how to use it. She started by wishing everyone on National Voter Registration Day and said that she was getting ready to vote and wanted her fans to do the same and get themselves registered to vote and feel great about it.

After a while, Barack Obama's speechwriter Jon Favreau joined Kendall Jenner's Instagram live and he introduced himself to the audience. While starting the conversation Jon Favreau said, “If you don’t like what’s happening in America right now, I honestly think this election is your last chance to change it.” He also added that he is completely aware that voting will not be the only solution to all the problems, but it will give everyone a chance to make a difference when it comes to climate change, systemic racism, healthcare, and education.

Jon Favreau added that voting will give everyone a chance to make sure that US politics is not as bad as it is right now. While encouraging Kendall Jenners fans, Jon Favreau also mentioned that if the youth does not go and vote, older and richer people who they don't even know will take charge and vote and it will not affect them but the youth.

He further mentioned that the youth should have the right to chose what they deserve in the future and should thus go and vote. He mentioned that the youth can check the page "votesaveamerica" to get all the details about the general elections 2020.

Kendall Jenner mentioned the statistics about the previous elections which showed that senior citizens are the ones that voted the most. Jon Favreau said that the citizens in the US allow the senior citizens to vote and do not turn up at the elections. He mentioned that the working class has to face the consequences more than the senior citizens and should thus make their own decision and vote. They also discussed various details about what the youth should know about the elections. He even spoke about some issues that would get affected because of the elections.

While concluding the live video with Jon Favreau, Kendall Jenner thanked him for educating her fans. Jon Favreau thanked Kendall for letting him use her platform to encourage a huge audience to vote this year. Kendall Jenner is amongst the many celebrities who are urging their followers to make their voices heard. Few other celebrities include Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Ryan Reynolds, Dave Matthews, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Hailey Bieber, Dwyane Wade, and Gabrielle Union, and TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

