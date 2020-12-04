Obama, Bush, Clinton Willing To Take COVID-19 Vaccine On TV To Promote Public Confidence

Former US Presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are reportedly willing to volunteer to get their COVID-19 vaccinations on camera to encourage public confidence in the safety and efficacy of the immunisation only after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorises one. While the UK has already approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, three most recent former US PResidents have separately agreed to promote public confidence by taking the vaccine as the American health officials are trying to convince the citizens to take the doses.

From Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford telling CNN that the 43rd US President had reached out to US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci to see how to promote the vaccine to Obama telling a separate media outlet that he might take the vaccine on camera, the presidents are seen diligent to do their bid in promoting confidence on the health experts. Ford also told the media outlet that Bush reached out to the White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx.

Ford said, “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera”

Meanwhile, Clinton’s press secretary Angel Urena also told the media outlet earlier this week that he too would be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine in a public setting to promote it. Urena said, “President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”

Obama assures confidence on science

In an interview with SiriusXM, Barack Obama said that he would take the COVUD-19 vaccine if Fauci claimed it to be safe because the former US President believes him. Showcasing ‘complete trust’ on the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Obama said that if Fauci gives a nod to the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine, “I’m going to take it”. He further added, “I promise you that when it's been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it.”

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting Covid,” Obama said.

