Ohio Becomes Second US State After Georgia To Move Anti-Hindu Bigotry Resolution

After Georgia, Ohio has become the second state in the United States to table an anti-Hindu Bigotry resolution. Notably a similar move was made in Georgia where the assembly passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, making it the first American state to take such a legislative measure.

Ohio state senator Niraj Antani introduced a concurrent resolution to condemn Hinduphobia. "As the first Indian American and Hindu State Senator in Ohio history and the youngest Hindu American elected official in the country, I am proud to introduce this resolution today. With what is going on in California, what happened in Seattle, and with the rising wave of Hinduphobia, we must act and take a strong stand against Hinduphobia. I will always stand strong for Hindus in Ohio and across America," Senator Antani said.

Samir Kalra, Esq., Managing Director at the Hindu American Foundation welcomed the resolution and said the other legislators from Ohio should also join Antani in supporting the move.

TODAY: As the 1st Hindu & Indian American State Senator in Ohio history & the youngest Hindu & Indian American elected official in the country, I’m proud to have introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 to condemn Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry. READ: pic.twitter.com/MKqIKUMip7 — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) May 17, 2023

Anti-Hindu bigotry resolution moved in Georgia

Earlier in April, the Georgia Assembly passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, making it the first American State to take such a move. Condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution said Hinduism is one of the world's largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion followers in over 100 countries and encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.

The resolution was moved by the representatives of Forsyth County in the suburbs of Atlanta, Lauren McDonald, and Todd Jones. Atlanta is one of the largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities in Georgia. The resolution observed that the American-Hindu community has been a major contributor to diverse sectors from medicine to retail trade among others and also noted the community’s contributions to American society. It also highlighted the increasing instances of hate crimes against Hindu Americans over the last few decades in many parts of the US and that Hinduphobia is exacerbated and institutionalised by some in academia who support the dismantling of Hinduism and accuse its sacred texts and cultural practices of violence and oppression.