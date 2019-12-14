Oklahoma Woman Posts Ad For Anybody 'needing Grandma For Christmas'

A now-deleted post on Craigslist became an internet sensation as a woman from Tusla, Oklahoma, offered her services as a grandmother for Christmas. According to international media reports, the initial listing was titled, 'Anybody needs a grandma for Christmas?' and was under the free section of the website. However, the post has since been deleted after the woman received hateful messages. Some users apparently also accused the poster of trying to take advantage of welcoming families.

The now deleted post read, "I have nobody and would really like to be part of a family. I cook and I'll cook dinner and even bring gifts for the kids. I just don't want to be alone because it hurts. Let me be a part of your family”.

In another deleted post the woman wrote, “Thanks for that extra shot of pain! Holidays are tough enough!!”.

'To the grandma needing'

However, one of the internet users who spotted the woman's original post is now trying to connect with her. He also posted a screenshot of the initial advertisement with the image which has been shared nearly six thousand times. While talking to an international media outlet, Carson Carlock said that he saw the post after which it broke his heart as his mother was also alone last Christmas. Another woman posted an ad on Craiglist inviting the grandma to join her and her husband.

The post read, “To the grandma needing. A family for the holidays. We live an hour from you (Tulsa) it’s just me and my husband. We don’t have any family of our own. It’s just the two of us. We would be so honored for you to join us. I know that the holidays are rough especially alone when everyone else has someone. We don’t expect gifts or for you to cook. We will do it all and would love to just have the company. May god bless you this holiday. Much love”.

