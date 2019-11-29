Oldest Living American Alive When Roosevelt Was US President, Dies At Age Of 114

The oldest person in the United States who was alive when Theodore Roosevelt was President died at the age of 114. The United Healthcare Workers East shared the news on November 28 saying that Alelia Murphy celebrated her 114th birthday in July when she was surrounded by her family,friends as well as community leaders.Murphy was also believed to be the fifth oldest person living on the earth. However, the funeral services will take place on December 6 at the United House of Prayer for All People in Harlem.

It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Aleila Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, & members of our AFRAM Caucus. https://t.co/y5ZLoyIi2U pic.twitter.com/BHzNCYb3l3 — 1199SEIU Caregivers (@1199SEIU) November 27, 2019

Read - Agnes Pilgrim, Global Advocate Of Indigenous Rights, Dies

The Oldest American

Alelia Murphy, born in North Carolina in 1905, remained a New York resident all her life. She grew up in Harlem and raised the two children all by herself after her husband passed away. Reportedly the oldest American was in good health at the time of death and the only medications she took were of vitamin supplements and thyroid medication. Murphy used to credit her faith in God and abstaining from alcohol for her long lifespan. However, the Healthcare Union did not release the official cause of Murphy's death. She became the oldest living in the US after Lessie Brown died in Ohio at the age of 114 in January. However, now the oldest person in America is 114-year-old Hester Ford who was born in South Carolina in August 1905.

Read - Cornwall Takes 10 As West Indies Crush Afghanistan In Just Over Two Days

On her last birthday, Murphy was feted with the title of 'The supercentenarian' at the State Office Building. It is a title reserved for people who are 110 years old or older. Murphy's age has also been validated by the Gerontology Research Group which is responsible for keeping a track of oldest humans on the planet. Reportedly, Murphy never drank alcohol, used to eat and communicate well. She even had excellent blood pressure and heart rate in July. The nurse who used to take care of Murphy said that the old woman used to like things which are sweet.

Read - Jason Holder Cleans Up Afghanistan, West Indies Need 31 Runs To Win One-off Test

Read - West Indies Name ODI And T20 Squad For India Tour, Pollard To Continue To Lead As Skipper

(With inputs from agencies)