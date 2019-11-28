Ontario: Small Plane Crashes In Kingston Killing Numerous People

"Numerous fatalities" have been reported by the Kingston Police on November 28 after a small plane crashed in a forest on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday evening. The exact number of casualties are yet to be disclosed who were on board the Piper PA-32 aircraft. The plane is a single-engine aircraft, which can accomodate five to six people. As per reports, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) would send a team to investigate the crash. Kingston Police Inspector Dan Mastin confirmed that the plane crashed between Creekford Road and Highway 401.

Details of the investigation

The emergency services were reportedly called in around 5pm on Wednesday. The crash scene is situated 2.5 kilometres west of Bayridge Drive, north of Creekford Road. Canadian Forces Base Trenton's search and rescue helicopter responded to the area to assist in the initial search for the aircraft but cleared around 8pm. Both the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Transportation Safety Board have been notified by the Police about the incident. The plane is registered in the United States and took off from the Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham with the intention to land at Kingston’s Norman Rogers Airport said a Transportation Safety Board spokesperson to the media. The crash is also being investigated by the Kingston Police’s criminal investigations unit.

Police Deputy Joel Fisher further informed that they have been in contact with the airport and are still learning who the victims are, where they were going and their relationship to each other. The scene was secured by 9:20pm and Fisher said they’ll likely be in the area for most of the night preparing to continue their investigation with the other agencies. Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to investigate Thursday morning. There are no reports of treatment or transportation of any patient by the Frontenac Paramedics from the scene. Kingston Fire and Rescue were also staged in the area.

** Incident Update ** We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening. Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

#TSBAir will deploy a team to Kingston, Ontario, following an aircraft accident https://t.co/Hy9A1rS056 — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) November 28, 2019

