Over 100 US Citizens Evacuated From Afghanistan Via Private Charter, Say Organisations

More than 100 US citizens, green card holders and nine special immigrant visa holders on Tuesday, 28 September, were evacuated from Afghanistan via a private charter flight. The two organisations involved in the evacuation effort - Project Dynamo and Human First Coalition - said that the group of evacuees were moved overland, COVID-19 tested, MMR vaccinated, securely housed and evacuated to safety. In a press release, the groups further informed that among the passengers evacuated from Kabul were 59 children under the age of 18, and 16 and 3.

“We would like to thank the U.S. State Department and the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their cooperation in challenging circumstances to secure the safe return of these U.S. citizens, U.S. Legal Permanent Residents, and Afghan allies," the press release said.

“We would also like to acknowledge the Taliban for facilitating the departure of the aircraft by allowing those who want to depart Afghanistan to do so peacefully,” it added.

According to CNN, the US State Department official said that they are not going to detail any involvement with any specific groups. They said that the evacuation effort has been a “monumental task” and the US government understands the need to coordinate across agencies. However, they also added that the department appreciates the desire of NGOs and private citizens to assist and identify a greater need for coordination there.

Further, the official said that the State Department has established a team to coordinate across government agencies and with advocacy groups, nonprofits organisations and others. They noted that the team is working closely with the Defense Department and other partners to facilitate freedom of movement for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and at-risk Afghans to whom the United States made a commitment to assist.

Taliban’s 'unpredictability' is a big constraint

On Tuesday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said that the department was not in a position to confirm those additional departures due to “security reasons”. The evacuation came after a senior State Department had said that the US was working to facilitate the departure of about 100 American citizens and green card holders who had indicated they were ready to leave the war-torn nation. The official said that the United States is “constantly touching base” with US citizens believed to still be in Afghanistan.

Moreover, the official even went on to describe the Taliban’s “unpredictability” regarding who is permitted to depart as the biggest impediment to the departure of US citizens and others from Afghanistan. They added that the absence of regular commercial air service was also another big constraint. The official said that there is a “range of contact and dialogue” ongoing with the insurgents.

(With inputs from AP)