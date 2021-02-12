'Overwhelmingly Guilty': Impeachment Managers Conclude Capitol Attack Was Incited By Trump

United States House impeachment managers rested their case on the third day of former President Donald Trump’s day three of impeachment trial on February 11 after concluding that the deadly Capitol attack was incited by him throughout his presidency beset by lies and violent rhetoric. The impeachment managers, in front of Senators who are acting as both jurors and witnesses, warned gravely that Trump would remain a grave threat to the American democracy if not convicted during the second historic impeachment trial and barred from holding any federal office in the future.

The impeachment managers declared that the former Republican President is “overwhelmingly guilty” of inciting the insurrection on January 6 riot in one of the most secure buildings of the nation. Congressman, Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager questioned the senators seated silently before him after witnessing graphic visuals of the attack on US Capitol, “If you think this is not impeachable, what is? What would be?”. Raskin further added, “If you don’t find this a high crime and misdemeanour today, you have set a new, terrible standard for presidential misconduct in the United States of America.”

Who is presiding over Trump's impeachment trial?

Trump’s first impeachment trial, which was brief and the Republican-majority leader acquitted him, was presided over by chief justice of the supreme court, John Roberts, as stated in the US constitution. However, in the second trial, of now the former US President, the longest-serving Democratic senator, 80-year-old Patrick Leahy who also holds the title of president pro tempore is presiding.

The trial is being prosecuted by a team of nine impeachment managers appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the whole Senate was sworn in as the jury on January 26. However, US media outlets have also stated that it is unlikely that Trump will be convicted even this time. If every senator votes, then at least 17 Republicans would need to go against Trump to reach the required majority of two-thirds. Even at the beginning of the trial, 44 Republican senators sided with former US President and termed the ongoing trial ‘unconstitutional’.

If convicted, the Senate can not punish Trump immediately because he has already left the office. However, with a simple majority vote, the Senate could bar him from holding a federal office ever again in the future. If the Senate vote ties with 50-50, US Vice President Kamala Harris holds the casting vote.

