Jeffrey Epstein Told Ex-girlfriend Maxwell She Did 'nothing Wrong'

A US court publicly released the documents concerning the dealings between Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, after rejecting the appeal of the British socialite. Last week, US District Judge Loretta Preska had ordered the unsealing of documents by July 30, including portions of Maxwell’s deposition and emails she exchanged with the convicted paedophile.

The released documents included the email correspondence between the duo in early 2015 in which Epstein told Maxwell that she had done “nothing wrong”. The documents were part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor of the sex trafficking ring operated by Epstein. Giuffre had accused Maxwell of assisting Epstein in keeping her as a “sex slave” when she was underage.

However, documents from two depositions remain sealed as Maxwell has sought review of the order at federal appeals court after Preska rejected her request to delay or reconsider the order. Preska dismissed Maxwell’s arguments that disclosing her sworn testimony could harm her right to a fair trial on sex-trafficking charges since the questions concerning her sex life was “intrusive”.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2 and has been charged in Manhattan federal court for conspiring with the convicted paedophile to sexually abuse minors. The 58-year-old socialite allegedly played a key role in the grooming and abuse of minor victims, knowing that Epstein had a preference for young girls.

Read: Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks Review After US Judge Rejects Request On Unsealing Documents

Bail denied

According to the indictment, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and participated in Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by helping the paedophile recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims. She allegedly enticed and caused minor victims to travel to Epstein’s residences in different states from at least 1994 through 1997.

Maxwell was denied bail by US District Judge Alison Nathan citing risks of her fleeing and will now remain behind bars until her trial begins next year. At a hearing via video link, federal prosecutors said that she faced an ‘extreme’ flight risk and therefore demanded her being under custody until trial begins.

Read: Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty, Denied Bail In Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

Read: Alleged Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Held In New Hampshire