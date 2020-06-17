Pastor Louie Giglio Sorry For 'white Blessing' Remark; Says 'horrible Choice Of Words'

Pastor of Atlanta Louie Giglio apologized for his comments made at an online church service on Sunday where he advised using the phrase 'white blessing' instead of 'white privilege'. His remark sparked controversy in the country and led to a heavy backlash from the people. The use of the phrase 'white blessing' was a 'horrible choice of words,'Giglio said as he apologised.

Giglio, who is the head of Passion City Church at his online church service said that white people regret slavery, but also recognize that they benefited from it. "We understand the curse that was slavery, white people do, and we say that was bad but we miss the blessing of slavery that it actually built up the framework for the world that white people live in and lived in," Giglio said. He was joined by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and rapper Lecrae joined at his discussion.

Adding further he said, "When you say those two words, it's like a fuse goes off for a lot of white people because they don't want somebody telling them to check their privilege".

Suggesting a new phrase Giglio said: "I know that you and I both have struggled in these days with Hey, if the phrase is the trip up, let's get over the phrase and let's get down to the heart, let's get down to what then do you want to call it, and I think maybe a great thing for me is to call it 'white blessing'."

Pastor Louie Giglio, rapper Lecrae and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy "had an honest conversation about race and the Church" on June 14.



Here's an example of why words and their meanings matter.



"White Privilege" vs. "White Blessings" pic.twitter.com/VkSP6RP0t1 — Nicola A. Menzie (@namenzie) June 16, 2020

Giglio issues apology

Giglio on Wednesday issued an apology video on Twitter and said "I just wanted to come directly to you today and sincerely apologise for use of the phrase of Sunday 'white blessing' and I would like to extend my apology to every single person listening to me right now and most importantly I extend my apology to my black brother and sisters. I like so many and am so burdened by what is happening in our nation right now, and I'm heartbroken about where we are as a nation".

'Horrible choice of words'

On Sunday the use of the phrase 'white blessing' was a 'horrible choice of words,'Giglio said. He further said that "It does not reflect my heart at all." The point he was trying to make is that he and other white people sit in large part where we are today because of the centuries of gross injustice done to generations of Black Americans, he said in his apology video.

I’m sorry—a message from my heart. pic.twitter.com/FD6AYU1mcM — Louie Giglio (@louiegiglio) June 16, 2020

This comes at a time that the issue of racism has echoed across the globe after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters have been witnessed in the United States as well as other countries to end racism and police violence against the minorities.

Image credit Twitter/Louie Giglio