Holder Wary Of Archer's Intentions To 'knock Heads Off', Calls Him Just Another Englishman

West Indies skipper Jason Holder echoed Kemar Roach's warning to Jofra Archer about friendship, revealing that the Barbados-born pacer was 'just another Englishman'. Earlier on Sunday, Kemar Roach had warned the England pacer that there would be no 'friendships' with him during the series, asking him to be prepared for a full-scale attack. West Indies will take on England in a three-match Test series starting from July 8, set to be played in a bio-secure environment. Windies' tour to the UK marks the resumption of international cricket after over a three-month-long COVID-enforced hiatus.

'Just another Englishman'

Speaking on the Good morning Britan show, Jason Holder sent out a warning to Jofra Archer, pointing out that he was just another England cricketer as he had 'crossed the line'. Jofra Archer was cleared to represent England in 2018, prior to which he played for the Caribbean in the U-19 side. Holder revealed that he was aware of Archer's intentions to 'knock our heads off' and that despite being friends off the field, it was going to be serious competition when the two teams lock horns.

Shai Hope eyes success in Tests

Windies batsman Shai Hope is eyeing to get his runs and stats back on track as the Caribbean side gear up to take on England in a three-match Test series beginning from July 8. Touted to be one of the next batting greats for the Windies, Shai Hope has not enjoyed much success in the longer format of the game. However, he is determined to change the narrative and put things back in place.

Speaking at a videoconference, Shai Hope said that he was going to be hard on himself as he realizes that his record in the longer format of the game was not exactly in place. The West Indies batsman said that it was essential for himself to back his ability and believe that he can win the game for his side. Shai Hope pointed out that he was willing to grab the opportunities and ensure that he gets his side across the line.

West Indies tour of England

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

