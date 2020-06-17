"Inspired A Generation': Marcus Rashford Lauded For Forcing UK Govt To Continue Free Meals

Marcus Rashford's appeal to provide free means for vulnerable children during the school holidays has been accepted by the British government, forcing a change in the stance of the administration. Rashford pressed the government not to stop a meal voucher program at the end of the school term in July. The 22-year-old cited his own childhood experience of relying on free school lunches and food banks.

Rashford praised for bringing a change

Rashford's campaign was backed by a number of politicians, celebrities, sportspersons, and the general public across the country and was backed by many across the world as well. The decision to continue the policy was announced on Tuesday and drew a lot of praise for the young Manchester United striker on the internet as well.

Marcus Rashford had already inspired a generation, now he’s fed them too. — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) June 16, 2020

Well done @MarcusRashford, we are very proud of you 👏👏👏 https://t.co/OO5ltTCIU5 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) June 16, 2020

Well done to @MarcusRashford for leading a campaign which has made sure 1.3 million children do not go hungry this summer.#HolidaysWithoutHunger pic.twitter.com/MpVX7rrtau — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford during the pandemic has helped raise over £20m to feed 3 million vulnerable people in the UK. He’s now successfully won his campaign in providing a £120m food voucher scheme for those who need it over summer. 22 years of age. The future is in safe hands. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 16, 2020

A massive well done to @MarcusRashford for being a voice for those who may not be heard. You've done Wythenshawe proud 💙 pic.twitter.com/kyinp2AGpq — Niamh Monaghan 🌹 (@niamhmonaghan7) June 16, 2020

Rashford today showed that you don’t need a background in politics to make a change, you just need a heart in the right place. Also, you can’t acquire leadership skills through a degree. You’re either born with them or you aren’t. @MarcusRashford IS! — #BlackLivesMatter (@staysocialism) June 16, 2020

Thank you for standing up for children, and giving voice to decency, and showing this government up for it's warped priorities 👏👏👏 — Elizabeth Gregory (@DizzyDoodler) June 16, 2020

@MarcusRashford Thank you for your compassion but mainly thank you to your mum...a super hero in a culture who wants to marginalise...she has done a wonderful and beautiful job in raising a family facing many adversities!! 👍🏻❤️ — Lisa Davies (@davies_lisa1) June 16, 2020

@MarcusRashford You are clearly a very intelligent young man and an inspiration to everyone .... Thank you for everything you have achieved 💕 https://t.co/NWNzM7quh5 — Michelle Hicks (@FooFighter42) June 16, 2020

Thank you, Marcus, for everything you do 🙏🏼❤️ — سالم الرحبي 🇴🇲🦁 (@S_7s9z) June 16, 2020

A pupil today had no packed lunch; we know why. They said it's ok, I don't get that hungry. We said we'd sort it. They were at the staffroom door the minute lunch began. Thanks to Marcus Rashford they'll eat over the summer. Can't stop thinking about it. — V McCarthy (@VMcCarthy15) June 16, 2020

Great work by #MarcusRashford. And don’t anyone portray it as anything like a whim. He had done so much prior to ‘the letter’. Am not convinced he sees himself as a ‘leader’. A young man with values. Contemplated matters. And decided to do something about it! Top Man! pic.twitter.com/oWbCw6HRCU — Eric D (@DalbidEU) June 16, 2020

Nothing but admiration for what @MarcusRashford is trying to do with his platform. Respect from #ASRoma 👏https://t.co/IcijyW49U0 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 16, 2020

Children in our region will benefit because of the actions of this remarkable role model ❤️



From Liverpool With Love. https://t.co/mSatwzZZ2E — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 16, 2020

