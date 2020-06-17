Last Updated:

"Inspired A Generation': Marcus Rashford Lauded For Forcing UK Govt To Continue Free Meals

The UK govt will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in Britain, following pressure from England footballer Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's appeal to provide free means for vulnerable children during the school holidays has been accepted by the British government, forcing a change in the stance of the administration. Rashford pressed the government not to stop a meal voucher program at the end of the school term in July. The 22-year-old cited his own childhood experience of relying on free school lunches and food banks.

Rashford praised for bringing a change

Rashford's campaign was backed by a number of politicians, celebrities, sportspersons, and the general public across the country and was backed by many across the world as well. The decision to continue the policy was announced on Tuesday and drew a lot of praise for the young Manchester United striker on the internet as well. 

