Pence Calls Vice President-elect Kamala Harris To Congratulate Her, Offer Assistance

A week after Congress formally certified the electoral college votes, the US Vice President Mike Pence called his successor Kamala Harris to congratulate her and offer assistance in the transition of power. The phone call marked the first time the pair spoke since the vice presidential debate last year. According to the New York Times, one person familiar with the January 14 conversation between the two described it as “gracious and pleasant”.

Thursday’s phone call is also the first known contact between the elected members of the outgoing and incoming administrations. President Donald Trump has, however, still not called President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him and he has also not formally conceded defeat. Biden and Harris won the November election and they are all set to take office on January 20.

According to reports, Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, may even entertain Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, at the vice-president’s residence before Wednesday’s inauguration. The Vice President would also be attending the inauguration, which Trump is not.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Pence’s attendance and added, “But beyond his plans to attend, which the president-elect certainly welcomes, I'm not aware of additional events he's attending”.

“No additional conversations or no conversations beyond the one with Vice President-elect Harris that I'm aware of,” she said in response to another question.

Trump to leave WH on Jan 20

Meanwhile, Trump has remained largely behind closed doors fuming since his loss. Pence, on the other hand, has been stepping up and fulfilling his ceremonial duties of the presidency. The outgoing president would departure the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida just before the inauguration on Wednesday. He has also promised a “safe and peaceful transition” would take place on January 20.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Trump became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time. He has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Also, ten Republicans joined the Democrats saying that he should be held accountable and warned of a "danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

(With inputs from PTI)

