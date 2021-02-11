US Capitol Mob That Chanted 'hang Mike Pence' Reached Too Close To Him; Watch Video

In a bid to strengthen their case against former US President Donald trump’s role in inciting US Capitol insurrection, the impeachment managers from the Democratic Party released the security footage for the first time since the attack took place on January 6. On day two of Trump’s second historic impeachment trial, one of the many ‘never-seen-before’ videos showed then US vice president Mike Pence coming just few hundred feet of the rioters when he was escorted to safety. The clip also shows Republican senator and Trump critic Mitt Romney and Chuck Schumer, who had to turn around to avoid the mob. Watch:

Content warning: Watch an excerpt from @StaceyPlaskett's presentation of the chilling evidence that the violent mob at the Capitol was clearly there to murder then-Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to do as Trump bid and overturn the election.

#ConvictTrump #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/YKPGZQdGKw — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) February 10, 2021

During the US Capitol attack, the phrase 'hang Mike Pence' was heard for the first time last time when the pro-Trump protesters stormed the federal building, mounted a putsch, roamed inside the halls of the federal building, confronted law enforcement, broke windows, slammed doors. While the mob chanted several phrases, reportedly, as per the videos that emerged from the scene that reportedly wanted to execute US vice president Mike Pence.

Video of the mob chanting “hang Mike Pence.” pic.twitter.com/K4EcKK2rab — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) January 9, 2021

What charges is Donald Trump facing?

The former Republican President was impeached by the House of Representatives by 232-197 vote on January 13 over ‘Incitement of insurrection’. This was in the aftermath of his supporters storming inside the US Capitol on January 6 and engulfing the nation’s capital in chaos. The dramatic clips of pro-Trump protesters chanting inside the halls of the building, breaking windows, stealing federal property, sent shock waves across the globe.

Trump’s supporters stormed the building in an attempt to halt the Congress convened to certify the November election victory of US President Joe Biden. During the vote in the House, at least 10 Republicans also joined the Democrats in impeaching Trump. The US Capitol attack resulted in the death of at least five people including one police officer while several others were injured. In the 80-page memorandum submitted by Trump prosecutors, they have reportedly stated that “President Trump’s responsibility for the events of 6 January is unmistakable.”

