Pentagon Mobilises 1,600 Army Troops Amid Ongoing Protests In Washington

Pentagon has moved multiple active-duty Army units into the National Capital Region in response to the ongoing support to the civil authorities who are trying to control the violent protests happening across the United States. The Department of Defense on June 2 said that it has moved 1,600 active-duty troops to the National Capital Region by military aircraft over the last 24 hours. Following the deployment of military troops, US President Donald Trump Tweeted that Washington DC was the safest place on earth last night.

Read: Joe Biden On George Floyd Protests: 'We Must Not Allow Pain To Destroy Us'

"Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National Capitol Region but are not in Washington DC. They are on heightened alert status but remain under Title X authority and are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations," Department of Defense said in a press release on June 2.

Read: 'Canadians Watching In Horror': Trudeau Lost For Words Over Trump's Handling Of Protests

Protests intensify in US

The United States is currently rattled by protests that erupted across the country over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who choked him to death pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states have imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising continued for the seven straight days in several cities with luxury stores and other properties destroyed and some burnt to ashes.

Read: Bail Project Seeks To Reduce Jail Population Amid COVID; Bails Out George Floyd Protesters

Read: 'Looting Isn't Liberation': Former US Prez Bush On Protests Following George Floyd's Death