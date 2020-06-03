Bail Project Seeks To Reduce Jail Population Amid COVID; Bails Out George Floyd Protesters

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the escalating George Floyd protests in the US, the Bail Project has come forward to demand the reduction of the jail population stating that an outbreak in the jails could spread like wildfire.

"COVID-19 poses severe infection risks whenever people are in close physical proximity with others, regardless of whether an individual shows symptoms. People in jail are unable to distance themselves from others and take other necessary preventative measures," read the statement issued by the Bail Project adding that the jails will not have the capacity to contain the spread of infection if they are filled near or beyond capacity.

The Bail Project stated that no amount of restrictive measures in jails would be able to contain the virus since the constant population turnover will compromise all efforts. The organisation which has posted bail for over 10,000 people amid COVID demanded to reduce the jail population to protect public health stressing on the need to 'prioritize immediate release for people most vulnerable.'

The Bail Project which is a nonprofit organization that pays bail for people in need has been providing bail assistance to arrested George Floyd protestors as well. The organisation functions with the help of donations to its National Revolving Bail Fund. Thousands of protesters across the United States have been arrested, in view of the increasingly violent protests over the death of an African-American named George Floyd.

A number of cities have seen heavy-handed riot tactics include looting, arson and burning leading to violent clashes between the police officers and demonstrators. Several major US cities have also called in the National Guard to reign in control of the situation.

