Pigeon Wearing Tiny Sombrero Spotted In Nevada, Netizens Divided

A pigeon in Reno, Nevada was spotted wearing a tiny sombrero (a straw hat typical to Mexico and the southwest US) following the sighting of pigeons that were seen in town enrobed in cowboy hats in the city of Las Vegas last week. Sabra Newby, Reno City Manager posted the picture of the Pigeon on her official Twitter handle stating that she was out in the field on a ride with parking enforcement when she noticed a pigeon wearing a sombrero.

So I’m out in the field on a ride along with parking enforcement, and what do I see? It appears to be a pigeon with a sombrero.... pic.twitter.com/SOjPKw8nQ0 — Sabra Newby (@sabrasireen) January 15, 2020

Sightings spark animal cruelty concerns

The sightings of the birds donning hats have sparked concerns about animal cruelty across Nevada as a pigeon with a miniature cowboy hat fixed on its head had reportedly died last week. Reno City Manager, Sabra Newby reportedly tweeted about the bird Wednesday, saying “it’s quirky and fun but still inhumane”.

The officials told the media that people who spot the birds draped in hats were encouraged to inform the animal service dispatch officers immediately. Manager Newby reportedly said that it was not established yet who put the hat on the pigeons but Reno as a city was concerned about the safety and protection of the birds that did not have to become a punchline.

Twitter responded to the post condemning the act while some users mocked humour at the fact that pigeons loitered about the city in hats. “What if they love their hats?”, wrote one user jokingly. “This is simply cruelty to animals. It is not cute. Stop doing it and stop promoting it in such a cutesy way”, commented an aggravated user. While one user said, “These pictures are the absolute best part of my day. I don't want to think of how they were attached or that it's mean to them. I just love the image and am going to convince myself they're happy pigeons.”

Our Vegas pigeons had the hats glued to their heads - extremely harmful, painful and essentially animal cruelty. One of the birds that was captured, unfortunately, died this week... #notsocute — Sallie Doebler (@sddoebler) January 15, 2020

Can somebody remove the hat before the president deported him??? — Anita (@Anitajuliah) January 17, 2020

This is what happens when Disney teaches the world that animals are people. — Schnitz (@Schnitz1981) January 18, 2020

They were In Vegas forever. They needed a vacation I guess so headed to Reno — Cindy Good❤️🖤💛🏒🌸 (@poohtigger2424) January 17, 2020

