'Cowboy' Pigeon Finally Captured In Las Vegas With Hat Glued To Its Head

Cowboy hat wearing pigeons, Chuck Norris has finally been caught in Las Vegas. Chuck Norris and another pigeon called Coolamity Jane became internet sensational video of them wearing hats surfaced weeks ago. Both the bird were named by the users on the net. After capture, it was discovered that the hats were glued to their heads.

'Chuck Norris' captured

The viral video was shared by Bobby Lee in which the group of pigeons seem to be moving around in an empty parking lot, pecking at small things fallen on the ground. The pigeon seen at the beginning of the video wears a red coloured hat whereas the second pigeon seems to be wearing a light pink coloured hat.

Lofty Hopes the organisation that captured the pigeon posted the update on the birds capture on Facebook. It said that while Chuck Norris had been captured they were still on the lookout for Coolamity Jane. According to the co-founder of Lofty Hopes, Mariah Hillman the hat was attached to the pigeon via glue. Lofty Hopes took Chuck Norris to a veterinarian where the hat was carefully removed.

Before the capture of Chuck Norris, Lofty Hopes had posted that they had captured a black hat wearing pigeon meaning that it was not Coolamity Jane and also that the person responsible for putting the hats on pigeons was still putting hats on pigeons.

Hillman was later quoted saying that humans need to keep their hands off animals and let them live their lives.

In a different incident in Bocholt in the western part of Germany, a pigeon was flashed by a speed camera as it violated the speed limit. According to reports, the pigeon was flying at a speed of 45km/h in a zone with a speed limit of 30km/h and since then the picture went viral.

